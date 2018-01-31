There was no such incident in Portland, but the show had issues of its own. A big one was the sound. The guitars were cranked at the expense of every other instrument, immolating the groove of opener "If I Had a Tail" and almost everything that came after in ear-piercing treble. The long, malleable light-up beanpoles placed around the stage were distracting and obstructive—and from an optics point of view, it didn't help that the band kept compulsively kicking at them. And Homme seemed more disengaged than normal, with much more energy coming from bassist Michael Shuman.