Now, for the first time, that tape is being reissued on vinyl. The New York-based record label Freedom to Spend had been working with Le Guin, her literary agent and her friend, Oregon musician Todd Barton—who built the "traditional" Kesh instruments and performed them on the album—to release Music and Poems of the Kesh at the time of her death. With the approval of Le Guin's family, the record will be released on March 23, with a jacket featuring some of the author's illustrations, a recreation of the original lyric sheet, liner notes from writer Moe Bowstern and a bookmark from local printing press Stumptown Printers.