"There's this incredible, rich history and all of these people who are still active and potent musicians and writers, who are kind of adrift at sea here because of the way the business is here. It's a little bit more, you know, on a grid," he says. "A lot of the successful producers, a lot of them worked in LA for years, making LA rock and pop records. I didn't come here to be part of that, and that's where all the money is. I drive down Music Row every day, but I'm not in those studios. I pretty much keep to myself, and I've created my own little space here, and I've found these musicians who are kind of hiding in the cracks—people who've made some of my favorite records of all time."