Her Witness Tour, which hit Moda Center on Feb. 2, has so much happening onstage, at all times, and often in ways that don't make a ton of thematic sense, that it messes with your perceptions of reality. Once it ends, it's hard to parse the real from the hallucinatory, even if you documented half of it on Instagram. It's like Dorothy trying to tell her relatives about Oz while coming down from a DMT binge: "There were flamingos on stilts. And, like, uh, dancers with TV sets on their heads, or something. And a pair of massive, disembodied red lips floating above the crowd. Then I think she used a big pink novelty phone to call her father, and played jumbo Pop-a-Shot with somebody else's dad. And Left Shark, you were there, too! OMG!"