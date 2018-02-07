Anger, indeed, is the energy that powers Marriage + Cancer's blistering noise rock. And even if many of the words end up getting ripped to bits as they pass through Comitz's larynx, the message still comes through loud and…well, "loud" pretty much covers it. Dissonant guitars clang and scrape against each other, creating a wall of sound the sledgehammering rhythm section seems hellbent on demolishing. It's as unrelenting as the Portland winter, which the band agrees is not a coincidence.