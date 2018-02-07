Years DJing: About a year after moving to Portland in 2012, I bought a DJ controller and started messing around on that for fun. My first gig at a club was in 2016 at the Liquor Store opening for Blap Deli with Wiliker.
Genres: Trap, bass, club, hip-hop, beats, dancehall, house, garage, breaks, techno, drum 'n' bass. Lately I've been having fun with different club sounds, which you can hear in my last mix on Verified's SoundCloud.
Where you can catch me regularly: Every second Saturday at Holocene for Verified.
Craziest gig: Opening for Rezz at the Doug Fir, back-to-back sold-out nights. Shout-out to Ryan Lassi for getting me that amazing booking.
My go-to records: "Money (Thunderbird Jukebox Remix)," Metaknight (featuring Shug).
Don't ever ask me to play…: Hippie Sabotage.
SEE IT: Purple Scott spins at Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., for Verified, on Saturday, Feb. 10. 9 pm. $5 advance, $10 day of show. 21+. Get tickets here.
