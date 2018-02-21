It's a combination of all those things. It's sentimental and it's romantic. It's something I deliberated a great deal before I toured last year in Australia and Canada, of how to approach delivering a piece of work that's 25 years old that people have their own relationship to. I came to the conclusion to deliver them in a neutral way—not without emotion, but in a way that people can have their own internal experience with them, without me superimposing my experiences and memories and so forth. And to me, going through the songs again has reinvigorated my relationship to songwriting. To be afforded to interpret my own work in a way that is different than going out and just playing "Constant Craving" and maybe "Miss Chatelaine," as I would on some other tour, and take the whole body of work and reinterpret it is a really enriching experience for me personally.