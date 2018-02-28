Before concluding the night with his two biggest singles, "Adorn" and "Skywalker," Miguel allowed the audience to issue a challenge to the crowd that would greet him in Seattle the following night. "Seattle, say 'What up' to Portland," he said into his phone, turning it toward the raucous audience. Even if attendance at the next venue trumps the Roseland's, so what? Portland got the first Miguel show of 2018. We're allowed to gloat about it.