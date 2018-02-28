Craziest gig: My second gig ever. I was writing music in my living room, and someone from the Disco Biscuits had booked me for their set break to a crowd of 2,000 East Coast wookies at B.B. King's nightclub in Times Square. Second gig. Well, I started playing and then realized that NYC had passed a law against smoking indoors like two days prior, and had to see 2,000 hippies bounce on me to go smoke. It was all good, though—they came back in, and we rocked out for an hour. I had an MPC2000XL and a full-on Mac tower computer with a computer desk and everything. I was not mugged hauling all that around.