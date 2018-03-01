It's not often that a dozen-plus artists can get behind a singular vision without reserve, and their commitment to the Brockhampton sound is what makes them such a force to be reckoned with. To put them in their proper context, we've ranked the performing members of the group in order of importance. This ranking isn't complete—there's a shit-ton of members, many of whom play non-performing roles involving graphic design and photography. But it should give you a taste of what Brockhampton is, and a preview of what they'll surely become.