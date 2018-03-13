Abioto says she was never really pushed to pursue music, but growing up in the kind of home she did, it was hard for her not to be drawn in that direction. With jazz, R&B and various forms of African music reverberating around her as a child, it makes sense that each of those styles are mixed and matched within her songwriting—but, true to the magical aura that surrounds her, it's not a simple genre mashup. Abioto's mostly improvisatory performances feature her alone onstage, filtering her voice through loop pedals, creating a kind of mystical brand of neo-soul that also incorporates interpretive dance and elements of theater. The fact that she performs by herself is crucial.