If last year's high-water mark, Debt Sounds, is any indication, Autonomics is closer than ever to hitting on a formula that works. The record careens between unbuttoned rock 'n' roll and anthemic punk, celebrating girls and drugged-out nights with punchy rhythms and raw production. It's music that's as therapeutic as it is thrashing. And right now, that kind of visceral catharsis is more important than ever.