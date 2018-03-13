"I don't think any of us are super-happy about the Portland explosion. We all grew up here and remember when it was cheaper and whatnot," Vicario says, before adding a silver lining. "Musically, though, our scene is thriving with people from LA or New York or whatever, and I think our scene is better than it's been in 10 years. So it's the good with the bad—although I don't think anyone playing in those bands is living in a luxury condo."