The band officially formed in 2016, when Fimbres joined. But Gonzalez and Renya had been writing music together years earlier. The pair first met in Austin, Texas. Gonzales was playing a show with Swan Island when Reyna, then 15, jumped onstage. "I have a Polaroid from that night," Reyna says. "We look like little babies. But yeah, I was just rocking out." It wasn't until Gonzales and Reyna ended up in Portland years later that a mutual friend reunited them and they began writing music together. "We're both only-children, Mexican—we just have a lot in common," says Gonzalez. "So I like to think that those kind of relationships are unavoidable."