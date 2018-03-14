The title has a couple different meanings to me. Literally, I've never seen Frank Ocean perform. And also, that conversation of, "Frank Ocean, when you see this, when are you going to put out an album?" And third, I still struggle with the fact that I'm taking on someone else's art and their name, and bringing it into my own. One of the reasons I felt a certain comfort—or a certain distance where I don't feel like I'm taking someone's personal story and exploiting it—is the fact that Frank Ocean is a pseudonym. I'm really interested in the idea of the ocean as a metaphor for the development of this character that became Frank Ocean. He took on the name post-Katrina when he moved to LA, and I think that's the perspective of the title I'm most invested in—I'm actually ready to see this person thrive and flourish and create beautiful work.