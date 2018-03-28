Don't ever ask me to play…: As a femme who reps for femmes enjoying music, I just don't have a problem with people asking me to play stuff that others don't find cool. With vinyl, I have a natural limit to my set. If it's in my crates, it doesn't suck, so ask away! If you're a guy asking me to play obscure stuff in the middle of a rocking set, just to try to one-up me with your musical knowledge, don't bother—I've got this under control!