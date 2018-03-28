In which Elverum relates himself and his grief to two paintings by Norwegian artist Nikolai Astrup, Midsummer Eve Bonfire and Foxgloves, and does so to devastating effect. In the former, Elverum sees himself in a lonely-seeming pregnant woman standing apart from the jovial bonfire gathering before her; and in the latter, Elverum wonders about the significance of the foxgloves, the first flowers to bloom after an area has been logged, fortuitously growing at the site of the house he and his daughter are moving into.