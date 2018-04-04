Three-fifths of the original MC5 are dead, but that's never stopped the surviving members of any legendary band from cashing in before. To be fair, guitarist Wayne Kramer's free-jazz shredding is mostly what made 1969's Kick Out the Jams such a lasting proto-punk touchstone, and he's arranged quite a replacement squad for the album's 50th anniversary tour, with Soundgarden's Kim Thayil and Brendan Canty of Fugazi stepping in for the departed. Tickets on-sale April 5.