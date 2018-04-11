Those familiar with Korn's golden-age output in the mid- to late '90s know the band's music was unfairly maligned by critics. In truth, Life Is Peachy is the catchiest noise-rock album ever written, swathed in an intensely personal darkness that would make Swans' Michael Gira wince. Davis has said his solo material is intended as a softer, more uplifting counterpart to his work with Korn, and as such, none of that material made its way into the set. Nevertheless, a mellow rendition of "Swallow" or "Falling Away From Me" would've worked wonders here.