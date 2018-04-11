Years DJing: 11 years.
Genres: I play rap, R&B, classic hip-hop, hyphy, trap (real trap, not the EDM stuff), booty bass and a bit of nu-funk and boogie.
Where you can catch me regularly: I'm at Swift Lounge for Legendary Mondays and Tube every Wednesday. Senate on Saturdays once per month, and the Day Fade monthly party all summer—location TBA.
Craziest gig: Last year's What the Festival was the most fun I've had in recent memory. I've never gotten so much love from total strangers in my life. I left that festival with new fans and friends, and the natural high that I got from playing in front of one of the largest crowds I've ever played for was massive. There's no feeling like it. Total euphoria.
My go-to records: "Meio Da Noite" by Sángo, "Rock With You (Reflex Revision Version)" by Michael Jackson, "Knuck If You Buck" by Crime Mob, "Ifuloveme" by Esta, "God's Plan" by Drake.
Don't ever ask me to play…: Anything by Taylor Swift.
NEXT GIG: Dubblife spins at Tube, 18 NW 3rd Ave., on Wednesday, April 11. 9 pm. Free. 21+.
