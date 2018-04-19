After being baptized by Queen Badu, Holy Doula of Art and Music (and literal doula of babies) last night, it was hard to leave the Schnitz not feeling at least a little reborn. Badu preached, rapped, clowned her band, herself and the audience, gave poignant life advice, played bandleader and blessed us with that voice throughout a set that touched on everything from her game-changing debut to her 2015 mixtape But You Cain't Use My Phone. Badu's large band is more of a funky orchestra than your typical backing group, one that's so totally attuned to her various whims and tangents—Badu would frequently stop mid-song if the mood struck her and begin to preach on varying subjects—that they operate as an extension of the singer, performing as one soulful superorganism.