Speck's has a little bit of everything, emphasis on "little." Occupying a sliver of real estate along Kenton's main drag, it's the kind of used-vinyl oasis you'd expect to stumble across in a much smaller town, where the selection is modest but varied, the prices are reasonable and music history seems to have ended sometime in the mid-'90s. While there isn't a focus on any particular genre, most of the inventory can be filed under "stuff for graying former college-radio DJs looking to pad their collections." Old punk and reggae take up almost as much space as general pop and rock, and there's a good balance of psych, new wave and prog, plus more hip-hop and electronic music than you might expect. The "and Tapes" part of the equation is slightly misleading—yes, there are cassettes for sale, but they're no more a point of emphasis than the shelf of audio equipment or the random amps, instruments and guitar pedals strewn about the back half of the room. Still, it's one of those stores where the chances of unearthing the find of a lifetime on any given visit always seem high. And if you only come away with a copy of Danny Elfman's 1984 solo album to play in the tour van, that's nothing to sneeze at. MATTHEW SINGER.