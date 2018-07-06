Since their inception in 2013, Tribe Mars built their reputation on their magnetic live shows. Onstage, Tribe Mars has an intoxicating aura. The band currently has seven active members and an equally expansive sound. Tribe Mars plays a futuristic synthesis of R&B, soul, funk and jazz. Held down by two vocalists and an MC, their sound is so resonant, it seems to sit in the air around you, like the smoke rising from a joint.