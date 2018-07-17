The subject of the song is an amalgamation of several of Johnson's friends who are strippers. She isn't stripping her way through school—she's using her job to pay for her own apartment, her bills and her Bentley. Johnson delivers her ballad with ferocious phrasing. On the last verse, Johnson lets loose about how women have to constantly take care of men, but men still pretend they do everything themselves. "I'm not saying it's all men/But ya'll know who you is," Johnson raps. When she performs it live, she makes eye contact with men in the audience.