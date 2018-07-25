It's been a barren summer for music festivals in the Pacific Northwest.
Project Pabst is dead. What the Festival is dead. Sasquatch happened, but now it's dead, too.
MusicfestNW—which is owned and produced by Willamette Week—was previously pronounced dead as well, at least for this year. But not all is lost.
As it turns out, MFNW is kinda, sorta coming back. Or, at least, a much, much smaller version of it. It won't be at Waterfront Park, nor at multiple clubs across town, but in the parking lot of the Dr. Martens store downtown.
And if you've ever attended any of the MFNW kick-off parties thrown there in the past, you know how hype that parking lot can get.
The two-day In the Lot festival goes down Aug. 25-26. Rap royalty Princess Nokia and garage-rockers Twin Peaks will headline, alongside eight other acts, including Portland-based artists ex-Thermal Kathy Foster's new Roseblood project and the Last Artful, Dodgr.
Saturday headliner Princess Nokia has been selling out venues across the country on the strength of her body positive and unabashedly intersectional feminist lyrics—not to mention her anti-racist soup-throwing skills.
Sunday headliner Twin Peaks, meanwhile, broke out in 2014 with their sophomore album, Wild Onion, featuring standout tracks like the Beach Boys-infused "Sloop Jay D" and the gritty "Strawberry Smoothie." The band has mellowed out since then—their latest album Sweet '17 Singles encourages swaying rather than headbanging—but they remain a killer live act.
