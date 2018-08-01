Haley Heynderickx

Woods Stage, 6 pm Sunday

Only a few months after she released her debut album, I Need to Start a Garden, Haley Heynderickx has already checked off most of her career goals. Last year, she achieved her childhood dreams of placing in WW's Best New Band poll and playing a set on KEXP-FM in Seattle. Now that she's also up racked up glowing reviews from National Public Radio and Pitchfork, those dreams seem modest. The hype is deserved. Heynderickx is a master of gentle, candid songwriting that cuts deep. On "Oom Sha La La," she sings in her resonant, Joni Mitchell-like warble, "I need to start a garden," until she's practically screaming it. It's emblematic of Heynderickx's rising status as a patron saint of aggro quietude. Her album release show earlier this year at Mississippi Studios sold out, and hopefully the crowd at the Oregon native's first year playing Pickathon will be just as devoted.

SEE IT: Pickathon is at Pendarvis Farm, 16581 SE Hagen Road, Happy Valley, pickathon.com. Aug. 2-5. $125-$320, children under 12 free.