It was a hypnotic, heavily produced homecoming show for Vidmar, who now lives in Los Angeles. In a rare aside between songs, he recalled the moment a few years ago, living in a loft around the corner from Doug Fir, when his first single, "Under Attack," "kind of launched my career." The final song of the hourlong show, "Trivial Motion," underlined the ways in which Vidmar's new album owes a debt not just to minimalist R&B but to '80s pop. Then, Vidmar let go of the layered production and elicited cries from the crowd in an encore duet with Akila Fields that highlighted Vidmar's wondrous pipes.