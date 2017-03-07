At times, transitions between songs became disjointed. During "Leon," a song from her November EP, Swim Against The Tide, Bain giggled as the arrangement came apart a bit after she sang the line, "I love the feeling just before you go down." But the hiccups were due partly to the level of artistic risk involved: This was no plug-in-a-laptop-and-hit-play gig. And the twentysomething audience, which had waited in line outside in miserable wintry weather for the show, was mesmerized and forgiving.