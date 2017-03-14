Toward the end of his set at Mississippi Studios on March 10, Jackson Boone unwittingly summed up his band's album release show "Thanks for listening," he said, marginally distracted by the tuning of his guitar. "I don't have anything fancy to say."
It was a tame, modest remark that punctuated a tame and modest performance. Boone's six-person band—which features WW contributor Parker Hall on drums—played like nobody was watching, putting on a sharp but not overly methodical set that could have just as easily taken place in a garage somewhere.
Slide guitar featured prominently, imparting a dreamy, dizzying, sea-legs sort of feel to the material from Boone's newest work, Organic Light Factory, and the band's sound was thick and enveloping enough to make you forget to look at your phone for a few minutes. The psychedelic waltz of "Strawberry Vibes," from 2015's Natural Changes, spilled into the self-proclaimed "really vibe-y" ways of "Mystic Winds." They even offered a one-timer in "Daughter," a sporadic, artsy sketch of a song they promised to play live only that night. Before long, they'd rolled on to "Blue Sunrise," a song with a typically oceanic intro before bruising its way into blues-rock territory.
The many breaks and transitions called for an act in good form, and Boone was in the mood. It was a good omen for a group on the eve of a two-week tour spreading the gospel of its powerful new record.
All photos by Thomas Teal.
