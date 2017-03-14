Slide guitar featured prominently, imparting a dreamy, dizzying, sea-legs sort of feel to the material from Boone's newest work, Organic Light Factory, and the band's sound was thick and enveloping enough to make you forget to look at your phone for a few minutes. The psychedelic waltz of "Strawberry Vibes," from 2015's Natural Changes, spilled into the self-proclaimed "really vibe-y" ways of "Mystic Winds." They even offered a one-timer in "Daughter," a sporadic, artsy sketch of a song they promised to play live only that night. Before long, they'd rolled on to "Blue Sunrise," a song with a typically oceanic intro before bruising its way into blues-rock territory.