Around age 19, Henry met Portland punk pioneer Greg Sage, who drafted Henry into his band, Hard Road. The two bonded over being outcasts. "He got picked on for being different because of his hair in school," Henry says. "And I got picked on my whole life for not being able to see." Eventually, Hard Road would become the Wipers, the Northwest punk band that would eventually influence everyone from Nirvana to the Melvins. After the recording of 1980's Is This Real, The Wipers relocated to New York. The band was not well received there, so Henry decided to quit and come back home to Portland while the Wipers continued without him.