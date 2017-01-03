Macho Boys played their first show in February—a mere three months into their tenure as a band—at the now-demolished Darkplace, a punk house with all the amenities one might expect from such an aptly named spot. Each member recalls the event with an even split of reverence and regret. Elzey couldn't hear herself sing. George searched the premises in vain for a drum rug. Mason played with an expensive, brand-new guitar he was deathly afraid of damaging, and ultimately got locked out of the gig once the band had loaded out.