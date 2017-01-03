If I can be somewhat confessional, my own love life has gone rather well lately. I just got married to my longtime girlfriend, so there's no juicy breakup story, at least not a recent one. An old professor friend of mine and I had been trying to work on this idea of why people in the modern, so-called secular age still get married, aside from maybe tax benefits and child-rearing. We were asking, "What does it really mean to do that?" Because it still seems like even if people don't identify with being religious anymore, there's this element of the sacred there. That had been on my mind a lot, and I was thinking about love as this extreme, destructive and creative force—a very ambivalent force that can level you or build you up.