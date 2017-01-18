Those dark thoughts are often tied to Savior's personal experiences. The haunting, melancholy "Til You're Mine" was inspired by a painting she made of the girl her ex left her for, and the emotional turmoil is reflected in the song's obsessive lyrics: "If I were you, I would have chosen her, too," she sings. "Do you think she feels like she's being watched?" On "Girlie," Savior sings about a girl who's "hopelessly showbiz" and "always looking for a wilder ride"—an expression of the alienation she felt during her time in L.A., which got worse once recording wrapped up. "Once Alex wasn't really around anymore, loads of people from my life just shed, and didn't really care about me anymore," she says.