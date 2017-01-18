In a way, Young is just another local landmark for a regionally inclined artist intent on bringing his corner of the world to life in song. Samson's themes are as universal as any pop songwriter's, but they are rooted in the reality of Winnipeg and the country that surrounds it. The dolorous characters populating Winter Wheat are pegged to proper nouns, places that actually exist or at least once did. The beleaguered academic in "Postdoc Blues" might finally "get it right" in the town of Nipigon. The titular public access station in "VPW 13 Blues" gives punks a little something to live for. And the cemetery tree in "Oldest Oak at Brookside" offers Samson a vantage from which to view a version of his local landscape unsullied by human beings.