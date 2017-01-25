From the very beginning, it started out as a 100 percent solo thing. The first EP I put out was literally just me on headphones in my apartment here in Portland. To pull it off live, I started bringing in the band, and it became a whole live thing, with sax involved and all that. When I started going to L.A. more, there was all things people I could work with, producers and mixers and engineers and collaborators, rappers and singers and whatever. I started to work with those people a lot, because it was new and exciting. Ironically, when I moved to L.A., I found I just wanted to work alone on this particular album and have it be a very unified voice and vision and not collaborate a whole lot. Having worked with a lot of people now in L.A. and even in Portland, there's something really great about collaborating with other people. There's something really interesting that happens when two ideas come together, and that's really great. At the same time, a lot of times, you can dilute both people's ideas in a collaborative setting. So for me, I thought it was important—maybe selfishly—to do this all myself, and see where I can take it by myself, and have it be authentic in that way.