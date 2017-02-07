As PWRHAUS expanded its roster, Star grew weary of the guitar-based model so prominently featured on Long Lost Love. The band's new self-titled album instead embraces a haze of warm synth tones and ever-echoing delay on Star's falsetto vocals. The subdued tempo and murky ambience of PWRHAUS elucidate Star's ability to construct miraculously catchy songs out of chord progressions and phrases already overused by a long lineage of lovelorn songwriters. Even the titles on the album—"Got You on My Mind," "You're the Only One," "I'll Never Let You Go"—seem lifted from the '70s pop-song canon. A single listen reveals how inventive and adept Star is at drawing absolute magic from the oldest romantic tropes.