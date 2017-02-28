"That would be the worst fucking place in the world I could live," he says. "I do not want to be in the fucking mill. I don't care if I have to go put on my tool belt and go out into the real world the next week. I would rather do that and toil than follow the herd and sound like someone else. If you're trying to keep your shit real and authentic, you'll get thrown out of the mix. It's like a puppy mill run by vampires and pedophiles. I ain't got no time for that shit."