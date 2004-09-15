I don't see myself dying. That's the worst case. Where I think I will end up is controlling it. If it means that it will have a negative impact to my heart or some other organs, we're going to have to find some other chemistry to deal with it. The second time I went to dialysis, I met a woman who had been dealing with it for eight years. The best I see for me is being in remission, which is what I am in now for my breast cancer. Maybe I'll be very lucky and survive for another 10 years, or two. Or maybe a couple of months and then come back and start all over again.