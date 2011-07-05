The Skidmore Prize goes to Portlanders under the age of 36 who have benefitted our community through exceptional work in the nonprofit sector. The Prize is intended to: (1) reward excellence; (2) encourage recipients to continue working in the nonprofit world; and (3) model the value of giving back to the community for other young Portlanders. To date, there have been sixty-one winners, each of whom has brought great honor to their nonprofit as well as to themselves. Skidmore Prizes are sponsored by local businesses.