"The sheer magnitude of the new revenue being proposed (a thirty-one percent increase in the general fund) will eliminate any motivation for fixing the "education funding disconnect," created by Ballot Measures 5 and 50 (passed in 1990 and 1997 respectively), which regularly results in unsustainable contracts for existing school employees with long-term costs that exceed state revenue growth," Kitzhaber wrote in a Facebook post. "This, in turn, has led to a perpetual "funding crisis," in which, no matter how much we add to the State School Fund, we are unable to see smaller class sizes or longer school years; or to improve our educational outcomes. This problem–which will not be fixed by Ballot Measure 97—is discussed in detail on my website."