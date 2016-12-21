Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s chief of staff, Kristen Leonard, has belatedly disclosed another potential conflict of interest in addition to potential conflicts related to a campaign bookkeeping company and software contract WW reported last week.

Leonard’s husband, Kevin Neely, is the lobbyist for the Oregon District Attorneys Association, a powerful force in state policy and budgeting involving public safety issues—such as the Department of Corrections budget, sentencing reform and whether to open a second women’s prison.

Chris Pair, a spokesman for Brown, says after questions from WW, Leonard decided Dec. 20 to report the potential conflict her husband’s lobbying presents. “Out of an abundance of caution, Kristen Leonard has formally disclosed in writing her husband’s employment with the Oregon District Attorneys Association,” Pair says.

Here is the disclosure form Leonard submitted, including the response from Brown’s general counsel, Ben Souede.