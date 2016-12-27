Gov. Kate Brown's campaign raked in some hefty checks just before Christmas, despite holding a fundraiser on a day lobbyists aren't supposed to promise or write checks.
Brown's election campaign just concluded with her Nov. 8 victory over Republican Dr. Bud Pierce, but is already pointing toward the 2018 election.
Filings with the Secretary of State's office show that despite the iffy timing of her Dec. 16 fundraiser, Brown scored heavily, on checks reported four days after the event.
Rules established by the Capitol Club, the association of Salem lobbyists, prohibit members from giving or promising contributions to elected officials during interim Legislative days, which for the fourth quarter of 2016, ended Dec. 16. That's the day she held a lunchtime fundraiser in Portland.
On Dec. 20, Brown's campaign reported checks from the PGE employees' PAC ($15,000); the Oregon Realtors PAC ($10,000); Doctors for Healthy Communities ($10,000); Sure ID, a Hillsboro tech firm ($5,000); Oregon Laborers PAC ($5,000); Moda ($2,500) and Wildish Land ($2,500).
In all, the campaign disclosed at least $52,500 on Dec. 20, the same day it disclosed the $2,442 cost of the fundraiser, held at The Nines hotel.
The campaign may have raised more than that—it has 30 days from the receipt of a contribution to report.
Although Brown easily dispatched Pierce in the November contest to serve out the remainder of former Gov. John Kitzhaber's term, she'll have to run again in 2018 after what's likely to be bruising 2017 legislative session.
So even though Brown has more than $1.1 million in her campaign account—an unusually large total for somebody who just finished an election—she's prudent to raise money before her honeymoon with constituents ends.
