Proposed Music Curfew
I've been a longtime supporter of City Commissioner Amanda Fritz, but it's time for her to fire Theresa Marchetti and hire a new livability programs manager of the Portland Office of Neighborhood Involvement ["Silent Night," WW, Dec. 21, 2016].
How wonderful it would be if she helped give the King and Vernon neighborhoods tools and support instead of going after Solae's Lounge when similar businesses have the same noise impacts.
I hope Mayor-elect Ted Wheeler takes ONI from Fritz and gives it to someone who would actually help the bureau support and assist neighborhoods and neighborhood concerns.
It would probably be a good assignment for new Commissioner Chloe Eudaly.
—"Support neighborhoods"
This proposed 10 pm music curfew is targeting the heart of how Solae's Lounge makes money. With most/all of the jazz clubs in Portland closing, this location is booking some of that talent. It's live jazz, and it's a bar.
Didn't the neighbors have an opportunity to voice their opinion before the liquor license was granted?
—"Rocky"
PPS Employee's Criminal Past
This is appalling. Background checks do not come back with missing convictions ["History Erased," WW, Dec. 21, 2016].
This employee has already been accused of harassment and creating a hostile work environment before being relieved of his supervision duties. To learn that he has had unsupervised contact with students and with female guardians is shameful and concerning.
Furthermore, failure to disclose a conviction is grounds for immediate termination. The interim superintendent of Portland Public Schools needs to start terminating staff that continue to put students at risk.
—"Game Player"
This is yet another weird paragraph in the saga of the unaccountable regime that PPS Superintendent Carole Smith fostered around herself, promoting people who hid or ignored problems rather than resolved them.
A lot of those clowns have left, but many remain in the center of things.
—"BruceS"
Correction
An item in last week's Murmurs originally said John Bradley hit his wife. In fact, the probable-cause affidavit said Bradley "threw her to the ground." The item also originally said Bradley's case resulted in a conviction. In fact, he pleaded guilty to assault and entered a diversion program. And, Bradley's attorney said he had allegedly violated a restraining order this month, not that he had conclusively done so. WW regrets the errors.
