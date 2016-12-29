An item in last week's Murmurs originally said John Bradley hit his wife. In fact, the probable-cause affidavit said Bradley "threw her to the ground." The item also originally said Bradley's case resulted in a conviction. In fact, he pleaded guilty to assault and entered a diversion program. And, Bradley's attorney said he had allegedly violated a restraining order this month, not that he had conclusively done so. WW regrets the errors.