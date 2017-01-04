For the second time in a little over a year, Gov. Kate Brown has abruptly changed her chief of staff. Brown announced the resignation of her current chief, Kristen Leonard, on Jan. 3. Last month, WW reported that Leonard had failed to disclose potential conflicts of interest involving a contract her husband's company had with the state, and also his lobbying on behalf of district attorneys. Leonard belatedly made the disclosures, but the issue was awkward for Brown, who had pledged to clean up state government after conflicts of interest led to the resignation of her predecessor, Gov. John Kitzhaber. Leonard, who replaced Brown's first chief of staff, Brian Shipley, less than 14 months ago, will leave Brown's office Jan. 31—one day before the start of what promises to be a bruising 2017 legislative session. Brown praised Leonard in a statement. "Kristen executed this job with integrity and distinction, and I am grateful for her dedicated service," she said.