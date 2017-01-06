Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) has joined Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and seven other Democratic Senators to introduce legislation that would block the establishment of the Muslim registry that President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly called for during his campaign.
Called the Protect American Families Act, the legislation would prohibit the creation of any registry of American immigrants based on their religion, race, age, gender, ethnicity, national origin, or citizenship.
"Contrary to the President-elect's beliefs, America's diversity is not a threat – it is, in fact, our greatest strength," Merkley said in a press release.
"Opportunity for all is the American way and the secret to our nation's success. If our incoming President ever attempts to create a discriminatory database of Americans, let this be our warning shot: we will fight him every step of the way and in every way we can."
