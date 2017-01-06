It appears 2017 already has its own Harambe.
The beloved murder fish first came to SeaWorld 25 years ago. In his time there, he entertained thousands and killed three trainers. Back in March, the Washington Post reported that Tilikum was dying of a bacterial lung infection.
In the wild, orcas live up to 50 years.
SeaWorld posted a statement on Tilikum's passing, writing that "the official cause of death will not be determined until the necropsy is completed, the SeaWorld veterinarians were treating a persistent and complicated bacterial lung infection."
The amusement park says the bacterial infection also happens in the wild, not just in their giant tanks.
"The suspected bacteria is part of a group of bacteria that is found in water and soil both in wild habitats and zoological settings," they wrote. "Tilikum's veterinarians and caretakers delivered various treatment regimens over the course of this illness, which consisted of, among other things, combinations of anti-inflammatories, anti-bacterials, anti-nausea medications, hydration therapy and aerosolized antimicrobial therapy."
May Tilikum rest in peace, away from the impending memes.
Comments