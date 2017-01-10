Portland police on Tuesday arrested a 17-year-old male student at Lincoln High School on allegations of sex abuse.
The student, arrested today on the Lincoln campus, is not being charged as an adult. WW is not publishing his name at this time because he is a juvenile.
The arrest at school Tuesday was a public development in a matter that has preoccupied Lincoln since the beginning of the school year, when students learned that a female classmate at Lincoln was accusing the male student of sexual assault over the summer.
Both students remained in school through the fall semester as Portland Police investigated.
Sgt. Pete Simpson, a spokesman for the Portland Police Bureau, confirmed the boy's arrest on allegations of sex abuse and other charges.
Comments