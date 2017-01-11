Schools: Fearing a public process would scare away potential candidates who would be forced to tell their current employers they're looking to leave, the Portland School Board has opted for a closed process. The public will not learn the name of finalists. A group of community stakeholders will advise the board on the finalists, but they'll be asked to sign confidentiality agreements. "We will make sure the stakeholder group is representative and provides quality public input to the board," Chairman Tom Koehler of the School Board said in a statement. In 2007, when the district appointed Smith as superintendent, the board also declined to publicly name its finalists.