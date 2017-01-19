A male Lincoln High School student arrested on a variety of charges last week was released from the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention yesterday to his parents' custody, according to the Multnomah County Circuit Court clerk's office.
WW first reported the young man's arrest last week. The Jan. 10 arrest came six months after an alleged incident involving a female Lincoln student last summer.
The court clerk says that the accused 17-year-old is charged with one count of causing another person to ingest a controlled substance, one count of sex abuse in the second degree; five counts of harassment; nine of counts of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance in the fourth degree.
As The Oregonian first reported, the young man was yesterday placed into his parents' custody. He must wear an electronic monitoring device, have no contact with the alleged victim, stay off social media and stay away from Lincoln.
Both students previously had been attending Lincoln during the investigation.
His next court date is on March 9.
