Call it the Donald Trump effect. Or chalk it up the booming economy.
But whatever the reason, Oregonians bought more hard alcohol than ever in December.
Figures released Jan. 26 by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission show that in November, the state sold $50 million worth of liquor and in December, sales jumped to $70. Both are all-time records and exceeded last years figures by about seven percent.
The OLCC expects sales for this two year budget period to exceed the previous high-water mark of 2012-2014 by 10 percent.
In a statement, OLCC commission chairman Rob Patridge highlighted the opening of four new Portland-area liquor stores as a contributing factor in the record-breaking sales. And he gave imbibers a reason to believe their consumption is a public service.
